Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Coherent reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHR. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 18.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.93. 231,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.98.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

