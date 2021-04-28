Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $62.37. 2,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.