Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post sales of $5.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $2.36 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $1.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 435.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $28.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 million to $46.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $49.63 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $84.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

ALPN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 64,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,135. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $297.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,592.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

