Zacks: Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Visteon reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 571.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Shares of VC opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.48 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.28. Visteon has a 12 month low of $53.76 and a 12 month high of $147.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.