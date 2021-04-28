Zacks: Analysts Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In other news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $18.61. 475,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,381,546. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58. Skillz has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $46.30.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

