Zacks: Analysts Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SKLZ stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $18.61. 475,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,381,546. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58. Skillz has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $46.30.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
