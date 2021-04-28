Zacks: Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.35). 10x Genomics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,222,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 19,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $198.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -147.18 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $164.33.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

