Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have commented on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ZYNE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.55. 10,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

