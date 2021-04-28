Zacks: Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.90. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Shares of CRM opened at $234.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.45.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,280,516.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

