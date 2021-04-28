Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.22). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 7,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,798. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

