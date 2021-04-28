Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report sales of $97.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.10 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $116.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $426.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.81 million to $455.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $485.41 million, with estimates ranging from $433.10 million to $543.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.