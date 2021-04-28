Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will report $279.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.13 million and the lowest is $275.98 million. Blucora reported sales of $263.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $823.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.56 million to $824.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $892.12 million, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $896.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.92 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,522,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after acquiring an additional 424,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 104.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

BCOR stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $697.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

