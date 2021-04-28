Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Yum China stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.48. 132,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. Yum China has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Yum China alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.