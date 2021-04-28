Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Yokogawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

YOKEY stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. Yokogawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

