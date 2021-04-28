Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will announce sales of $227.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Yelp posted sales of $249.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $997.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.01 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million.

Several analysts recently commented on YELP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

YELP stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. Yelp has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.16 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Yelp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,185 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,822,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,846 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

