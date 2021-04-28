World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) EVP Sells $2,063,594.00 in Stock

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WWE traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.55. 240,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,816. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after buying an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

