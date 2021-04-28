Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth $12,182,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Citigroup upped their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.37.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $5.52 on Wednesday, reaching $315.37. 4,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -120.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.08.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

