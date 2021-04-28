Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises 2.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $309.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.82 and its 200 day moving average is $277.08.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.