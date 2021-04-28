WisdomTree Investments (WETF) to Release Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $989.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WETF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

