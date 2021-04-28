Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $125,000 in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,847,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

