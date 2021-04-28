Winpak (TSE:WPK) Upgraded at Pi Financial

Winpak (TSE:WPK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$49.00. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Winpak stock opened at C$43.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 11.49. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$38.73 and a 52 week high of C$50.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$276.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Winpak will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

