Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WING stock traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.96. 26,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,955. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.29, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Get Wingstop alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.59.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.