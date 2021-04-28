Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

WSM stock opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.25 and a 200-day moving average of $126.69. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

