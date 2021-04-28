William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.56. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.92 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,468.87 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $856.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,469.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,398.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

