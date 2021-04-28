Whittier Trust Co. Sells 25,947 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,947 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. United Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $57.40. 730,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,645,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.