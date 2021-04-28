Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 13,413 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. 424,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,974,235. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

