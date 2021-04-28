Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

CAT stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,763. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

