Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $275.86. 57,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,961. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $276.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

