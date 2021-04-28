Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $8.59 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

ACN traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.21. 13,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,050. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.87. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The stock has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

