Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,732 shares of company stock valued at $917,040. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. 76,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,050. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

