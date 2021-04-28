Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,231 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $48,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.79. 76,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,422. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.