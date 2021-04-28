Whittier Trust Co. Buys 20,268 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,401 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $37,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 199,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 280,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.95. 48,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,813. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

