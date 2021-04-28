Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 13,759 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of Fortive worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in Fortive by 56.4% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 90,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 448,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.65. 7,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,234. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

