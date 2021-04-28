Whiteheart Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.48 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $1,741.46 or 0.03166946 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $15.48 million and $701,066.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00061856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00276351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.92 or 0.01047339 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.00703401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,190.78 or 1.00367786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

