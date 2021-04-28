Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.