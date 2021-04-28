WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in WestRock by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $55.36. 23,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,310. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

