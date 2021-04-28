Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Issues Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 2,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $208.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

WNEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

