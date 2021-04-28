West Bancorporation (WTBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

WTBA opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.