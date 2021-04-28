West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 19,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

About West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its key asset is the 90% owned Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

