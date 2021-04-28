Wells Fargo & Company Raises Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $340.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

ILMN stock opened at $413.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

