Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.86, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

