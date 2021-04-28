Wells Fargo & Company Increases Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $32.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSXP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

NYSE PSXP opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 336.6% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 158,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,311 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.