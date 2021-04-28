Wells Fargo & Company Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $160.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AME. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

