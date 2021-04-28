Welch Group LLC Invests $228,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

