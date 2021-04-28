Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the online travel company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.09.

Shares of EXPE opened at $177.08 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

