Wedbush Comments on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

NYSE DIN opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $196,314.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

