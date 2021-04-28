Wedbush Comments on BOK Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

BOKF stock opened at $88.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

