WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on WeCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

WeCommerce stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. WeCommerce has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

