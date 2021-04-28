WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 395 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 331,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,887,480. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

