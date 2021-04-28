WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cerner makes up 1.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after buying an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $265,305,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.08. 18,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,004. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.