WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 3.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.31. 33,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,343. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.